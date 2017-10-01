Zingerman’s Debuts Bakehouse Cookbook with Roadhouse Brunch

Fuel up for the big football game at Penn State by helping celebrate 25 years of the Zingerman’s Bakehouse with the release of Zingerman’s Bakehouse Cookbook. Enjoy a sweet and savory multi-course brunch prepared by Roadhouse chefs. Meet authors and bakery co-owners Amy Emberling and Frank Carollo and go home with your own signed copy of the book and very happy taste buds! Discounts for any books pre-ordered with brunch ticket. Chronicle Books calls the tome “a must have baking book for bakers of all skill levels with 65 meticulously tasted, carefully detailed recipes featuring more than 50 color photographs and bountiful illustrations.” The combo brunch buffet and pre-ordered book goes for $75.

Zingerman’s Bakehouse Cookbook Brunch

Zingerman’s Roadhouse, 2501 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor

Saturday, October 21, 10am-noon

$50 for brunch only, $75 for book and brunch

Tickets @ events.zingermanscommunity.com