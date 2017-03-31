Wolverine State Brewing Company hosts Sunseed Farm’s CSA pickup

March 31, 2017.
Wolverine-State-Brewing-Company-Ann-Arbor
The traditional Happy Hour gets a farm-fresh makeover. On Tuesday nights, the Wolverine State Brewing Company will host Sunseed Farm’s CSA pickup. Get your fresh vegetables and have a beer at the same time. Visit with friends, and find out more about this friendly local farm and brewery collaboration. CSA members will receive discounted pints on Tuesdays, and the two businesses plan to offer CSA and Mug Club bundle deals during the spring and summer months.

5-7pm.
Wolverine State Brewing Company Tap Room
2019 W. Stadium Blvd. | 734-369-2990 | wolverine beer.com

