Vincent “Vinny” Jonna, one of the brains and frontmen of Vinology, thinks the beer scene is over saturated and is ready for wine to step into the spotlight. His passion? To make Vinology the spot for wine in Ann Arbor by showing guests that wine is not just for collecting and special occasions and can be your go to drink of choice.

On March 16, Vinology launched their Wine Club, and Current was invited to check it out, kick the tires and obviously – try the wines… and an invitation to drink wine is never rejected by the Current team.

The tasting was set with several tables stationed with a sommelier that picked five or so wines to feature, poured samples and gave a discussion of each. Jonna believes the social element is something missing in other wine clubs and the event created a social environment where attendees were encouraged to speak with the sommeliers and other tasters about the wines, find bottles to fit their palate, and experience the ease and approachability of wine.

While a variety of regions and types of wine were represented at the opening, each month there is a theme in which the wines for club members are centered around. The theme for March was Women’s History Month and many of the wines at the tasting were made by women. Other themes to look forward to are Mother Earth (sustainably made wines), Rosé, Barbecue, and Tasting the Old World.

Jonna expressed that the tastings are also a way to show off the depth of knowledge and passion of the sommeliers at the restaurant – another component of Vinology that makes it so unique.

Want to be a part of the next tasting? The membership is $40/month. If you sign up for 6 months you receive one free month. The membership includes two bottles of wine a month, available for pick up at the restaurant. If you choose to enjoy the bottle with dinner the corking fee is waived. Each bottle comes with a technical sheet providing information about the wine, who made it and food pairing suggestions. Additionally, enjoy a monthly flight of wine or a wine tasting, bring a guest and they will receive 1/2 off. Larger scale wine tastings are planned for every other month and members will receive additional notifications on wine dinners, meeting winemakers and other special announcements.

The Wine Club is uncorked and ready for you to join.

Cheers.