Play with Your Food

Food on Film is coming to Ann Arbor with a full day immersed in food culture, organized by The Junior League of Ann Arbor. Check out what the Food Gatherers are up to first hand with a volunteer opportunity sorting or repackaging food. There will also be a film viewing and discussion about food availability and insecurity in communities across the U.S. The event is free but registration is required on their website. Kids under eight years old will not be able to volunteer, but may participate in kid-friendly activities.

Saturday, February 4. 10:30am-12:30pm or 11:30am-1:30pm. Food Gatherers, 1 Carrot Way. 734- 761-2796. facebook.com/JuniorLeagueofAnnArbor. Free

Authentic Spanish breakfast

Get a sneak peak into the contemporary Spanish restaurant, Aventura, at Barre, Brunch & Bubbles. The morning begins with a 50-minute strengthening barre class led by The Barre Code’s very own Adrianne Madias. After the workout, enjoy spanish tortillas (egg and potato omelette), paella, and full brunch plates including soft-poached eggs, peppadew peppers, manchego and more. Finish off with the build your own mimosa bar.

Saturday, February 4. 9am. $36. Aventura Ann Arbor, 216 E Washington St., Ann Arbor. 734-369-3153. aventuraannarbor.com

Do Try This At Home

For those who like to get a little hands-on and crafty with their beers, Arbor Brewing Company’s Microbrewery is hosting the annual Rat Fest 2017. Seven different homebrew clubs in Southeast Michigan are bringing their wares to test drive. Tickets for this unique beer fest include over 20 recipes to make the brews, with hot dogs and appetizers for snacking. Rat Fest is a great entry to homebrewing while celebrating the pros.



Saturday, February 4. 1pm. $30. Arbor Brewing Microbrewery, 720 Norris St, Ypsilanti. 734-480-2739. arborbrewing.com.

Battle of the Bars

The 9th iteration of Artini will take over Downtown Ann Arbor’s bars and restaurants with hopefuls trying to craft the most artful martini. This delicious competition is hosted by the Ann Arbor Art Center and promises to be a fun bar crawl. The likes of Aventura, Babs’ Underground, Alley Bar, The Ravens Club, Black Pearl (and many more) are slated to participate. Who will take the crown with the most creative cocktail?

Friday, February 10. $55. 6:30pm. The Ann Arbor Art Center, 117 W Liberty St. 734-996-8555. annarborartcenter.org

Fourth time’s a charm

Short’s Brewing Company, a staple of the Michigan craft beer scene, ascends to new heights with its 4th Annual Beer Dinner at Karl’s Cabin. This casual six-course meal offers revelry and music in addition to crispy catfish, hot & sour soup, pork belly, smoked cornish hen, braised bison and deconstructed s’mores for dessert. Guests can also expect a complementary Short’s beer selection paired with each course. Only a day after Valentine’s Day, ditch the Hallmark Holiday-panache for this dressed-down-yet-gourmet dinner outing. Advance registration required.

Wednesday, February 15. $59. 6pm. Karl’s Cabin, 6005 Gotfredson Rd, Plymouth. 734-455-8450.

The forgotten drink masters

Tammy’s Tastings is celebrating Black History Month by honoring the oft-overlooked people of color that made contributions to the world of spirits and cocktails. Cocktail Class: Black Bartenders Matter will explore the history from the early days of the slave trade all the way to modern day. Detroit bartender Amas Muhammad will be a guest speaker, relating his personal experiences and research. The class includes history, stories, technique instruction and sampling.

Monday, February 20. $45. 7:30pm. The Last Word, 301 W Huron St. 734-276-3215. tammystastings.com.