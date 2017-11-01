The Report on Rappourt

Tucked inside the retro-looking Plymouth Mall toward the rear entrance, Rappourt Brew & Chew is easy to miss. Diners interested in delectable variations on standard pub fare in a spacious, relaxed setting would be remiss, however, if they didn’t make the effort to find it. With 48 rotating craft beers on tap, along with a handful of wine options also on tap, the self-described “gastropub” offers a fun and appetizing dining experience.

Pub Fare Beyond the Ordinary

While appetizers include staples like House BBQ chicken wings, one can also order Crispy Romesco Wings (seasoned with smoked paprika, served with romesco verde and tossed in spicy mojo picon) or Chicken Parm Wings (parm-crusted with red sauce and topped with parmesan and provolone). Beyond wingfare, “Starters-Shareables” include Fried Green Tomatillos, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Truffle Fries, Fried Risotto Balls and Poutine. Soups include a hearty Chicken Noodle, with chunks of tender chicken, full pasta spirals and a well-populated horde of carrots, celery and onions. A trio of salads includes a Watermelon Caprese (spring and summer only), a Bruised Kale and Roasted Beet Salad and a Chef Salad featuring mixed greens, roasted tomato, capicola, poached chicken and gruyere cheese. Shareables are in the $7-$9 range, while wings and salads are $10 – $12.

Entrees include burgers such as the A2 Melt Burger (served with greens, roasted tomato, jalapenos and bacon, and topped with white cheddar beer cheese) as well as a housemade Blackbean Burger and a craft-your-own option. Opt for Street Tacos with black beans, mojo grilled chicken or shrimp, or an array of sandwiches including the Fried Tomatillo BLT (applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, roasted tomato, pickled onion on a pub bun; topped with fried egg over easy and lime cilantro aioli), which proved a delightfully sloppy mess. A word too about the bacon, available for $2 on, or along with, any menu item – I’ve rarely tasted better. The slices were thick, not overly fatty, and cooked to that often elusive point, somewhere between chewy and crispy. Among a half-dozen “Small Plate Entrees,” one can find a Mousaka Lasganette (pappardelle pasta tossed with fried eggplant and lamb along with goat cheese, sheep’s milk cheese and housemade red sauce). Nothing on the menu costs more than $15.

A token kids’ menu offers chicken fingers, grilled cheese or spaghetti, (all of which the twelve-year-old in our party pronounced ‘pretty good’), and a root beer float for dessert with (which instantly initiated an intense love affair).

Drink Options Galore

Among the 48 beers on tap, one can find numerous Michigan-brewed options like the Belgian Dubbel Horny Monk from Petoskey; Best Brown Ale out of Galesburg; Enigma, an Imperial/Double from Bridgman; and, of course, Ann Arbor’s own Wolverine Brewery’s Premium Lager. There are also rotating tapped wine casks and a slew of innovative cocktails. Happy Hour is every day from 2-6pm and all day Sunday. Rappourt might be tucked into the back corner of a retro-mall, but there’s nothing outdated about the experience. In fact, you might say if you’re one who likes to eat and drink, it’ll be quite easy for you and this airy, comfortable gastropub to establish a rather pleasant rapport.

Rappourt Brew & Chew

2721 Plymouth Road, Ann Arbor (back side of Plymouth Mall)

734-929-2430

Opens daily @ 11:30am

For more info and a look at the full menu, visit rappourt.com