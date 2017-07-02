O&W Unloads 170 Kegs at the Summer Beer Festival

. July 21, 2017.
O&W Inc. dropped off more than 170 kegs featuring 107 different beers
The biggest weekend in Michigan beer is upon us, the 20th annual Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival kicks off today in Ypsilanti’s Riverside Park. Just steps from Depot Town, the festival features over 100 breweries and upward of 1,000 different beers. The price of admission gets you 15 tasting tokens for three-ounce samples. Additional tasting tokens are available for 50 cents, though sampling all 1,000 varieties isn’t advised.

A good portion of the brew on tap was delivered by Ypsilanti’s own, O&W Inc., a family-owned distributor that keeps much of Washtenaw County’s taps running. They dropped off more than 170 kegs featuring 107 different beers. “We’re thrilled to work with some of Michigan’s most creative and talented craft-brewers and we are eager to have their beers showcased at the summer’s biggest beer festival,” says Kit Wanty-Lambert, VP of Marketing for O&W Inc.

There will be plenty of variety at the festival, but here are some breweries to get to know before heading out to enjoy the sun and suds at this weekend’s festival:

Axle Brewing Company    
Lansing Brewing Company
Brew Detroit
Latitude 42 Brewing Company
Cheboygan Brewing Company      
The Mitten Brewing Company
Dragonmead Microbrewery
Right Brain Brewery
Griffin Claw Brewing Company      
Saugatuck Brewing Company
Kuhnhenn Brewing Company

 

Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival
Riverside Park, Ypsilanti, July 21 and 22
Visit the Guild’s website, mibeer.com, for more details or download the “BeerFestList” mobile app for the full list of breweries and beers.

