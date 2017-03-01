Washtenaw County residents can finally stop biting their nails in anticipation – the Top of The Park “Movies by Moonlight” schedule has been released.

Now in its 34th year, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, a collective celebration of performing arts and community, is as highly anticipated as ever – for good reason. Long-running as every Ann Arbor area families’ excuse to stay out late on a weekday summer night, the festival has held no punches in the 2017 film lineup.

And while the remainder of the ticketed event lineup won’t be announced until early April, the movie schedule is one worth getting excited for.

Check it out!

10 pm Sunday, June 11 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

10 pm Tuesday, June 13 – Groundhog Day

10 pm Wednesday, June 14 – Doctor Strange

10 pm Thursday, June 15 – Ghostbusters: Answer The Call

10 pm Sunday, June 18 – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

10 pm Tuesday, June 20 – Hidden Figures

10 pm Wednesday, June 21 – Good Morning Vietnam (30th Anniversary)

10 pm Thursday, June 22 – Say Anything

10 pm Sunday, June 25 – Secret Life of Pets

10 pm Tuesday, June 26 – Men In Black (20th Anniversary)

10 pm Wednesday, June 27 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens

10 pm Thursday, June 28 – Beetlejuice

10 pm Sunday, July 2 – La La Land