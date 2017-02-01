Finally, we’ve reached the weekend. In a town with so much happening, we tried to distill all that is happening to just 5 events. You should definitely check out our full calendar to expand on these, but for now, it’s our picks for you weekend. The Weekend 5:

Blind Pig

Friday February 4 – 9:00pm

That 1 Guy, a Las Vegas based one-man band, plays on homemade instruments that produce some pretty awesome sounds. He has played alongside Buckethead and at plenty of festivals. This is definitely a show to check out.

Arbor Brewing Company

Saturday, February 4 – 1:00pm

Drink up at ABC’s annual homebrewer festival, Rat Fest. The event will feature over 20 different recipes to taste, all brewed in Southeast Michigan. Try them all and take home a commemorative tasting glass.

MAX Marie

Saturday, February 4 – 7:00pm

This charity fashion show will highlight a new collection from Ypsi designer MAX Marie. Proceeds will benefit Mentor 2 Youth, a local organization focused on mentoring kids in the area.

The Session Room

Saturday, February 4 – 8:00pm

Warm up this weekend at The Session Room’s Folk Winter Rock Fest featuring local bands, Rootstand and Sweet Melissa. Free music, good food and craft beer…see you there.

Elks Pratt Lodge

Saturday, February 4 – 9:00pm

The iconic musician and activist, Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley, would be turning 72 this year. The Elks lodge in Ann Arbor honors Bob’s Birthday (2/6/1945) annually with a party that brings together an eclectic mix of fans. The party will be hosted by DJ Nate Frick and Jah sunny with special guest Dee, from Ann Arbor Reggae.

