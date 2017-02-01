WEEKEND 5 – Rat Fest, That 1 Guy, Bob Marley’s Birthday Party

. February 3, 2017.
by

Finally, we’ve reached the weekend. In a town with so much happening, we tried to distill all that is happening to just 5 events. You should definitely check out our full calendar to expand on these, but for now, it’s our picks for you weekend. The Weekend 5:

That 1 Guy Ann ARbor

That 1 Guy

Blind Pig
Friday February 4 – 9:00pm
That 1 Guy, a Las Vegas based one-man band, plays on homemade instruments that produce some pretty awesome sounds. He has played alongside Buckethead and at plenty of festivals. This is definitely a show to check out.
More Info

Rat Fest Ypsilanti

Rat Fest 2017

Arbor Brewing Company
Saturday, February 4 – 1:00pm
Drink up at ABC’s annual homebrewer festival, Rat Fest. The event will feature over 20 different recipes to taste, all brewed in Southeast Michigan. Try them all and take home a commemorative tasting glass.
More Info

MAX Marie Ypsilanti

The NYFW Experience

MAX Marie
Saturday, February 4 – 7:00pm
This charity fashion show will highlight a new collection from Ypsi designer MAX Marie. Proceeds will benefit Mentor 2 Youth, a local organization focused on mentoring kids in the area.
More Info

Session Room Ann Arbor

Folk Winter Rock Festival

The Session Room
Saturday, February 4 – 8:00pm
Warm up this weekend at The Session Room’s Folk Winter Rock Fest featuring local bands, Rootstand and Sweet Melissa. Free music, good food and craft beer…see you there.
More Info

bob-marley-birthday-ann-arobor

Bob Marley’s Birthday Party

Elks Pratt Lodge
Saturday, February 4 – 9:00pm
The iconic musician and activist, Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley, would be turning 72 this year. The Elks lodge in Ann Arbor honors Bob’s Birthday (2/6/1945) annually with a party that brings together an eclectic mix of fans. The party will be hosted by DJ Nate Frick and Jah sunny with special guest Dee, from Ann Arbor Reggae.
More Info

