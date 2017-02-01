Another week gone. This time of year, as we hibernate to avoid the frigid outdoors, it’s important to make your weekends count. These 5 local events offer a great alternative to staying in and binging on Netflix, wine and pizza. Check out our full calendar to expand on these, but for now, it’s our picks for you weekend. The Weekend 5:

Club Above

Friday, February 10 – 9:00pm

Come out to celebrate Detroit’s own beat guru, the late, great J Dilla. Local producers will be showcasing their beats while Nickie P. and DJ Cataclysmic run the show. Dilla was born on February 7 and passed away on February 10, making this week perfect to pay homage to the hip hop pioneer.

Independence Lake County Park

Saturday, February 11 – 7:00am

Brave the cold to pull some fish out of a frozen lake at the Washtenaw County Parks and Rec’s Ice Fishing Derby. There will be prizes for the longest northern pike and pan fish. There’s no alcohol allowed, so turn to coffee and cocoa to keep you warm.

Ypsi Experimental Space

Saturday, February 11 – 8:00pm

This curated night of theatre will be a montage – of sorts – of Shakespeare’s bawdiest, sexiest, naughtiest, and most romantic scenes and sonnets. If you love drama, pre-game Valentine’s Day with a night full of 17th century kinkiness.

The Blind Pig

Saturday, February 11 – 9:30pm

It’s the month of love and it’s time for the annual Love Bang, described as “A night of raw love and dance madness.” This dance party if the perfect precursor to Valentine’s Day. Grab your dancing shoes and turn up the heat at the Love Bang!

Ypsilanti District Library

Sunday, February 12 – 2:00pm

The Art students of Ypsilanti Community High School and their art teacher combined Art and Ypsilanti African-American history to create two community murals, with a third on the way. Learn about our motivation, history, planning and the process behind the two completed murals.

