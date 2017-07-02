BEST OF WASHTENAW MAIN PAGE
Our art scene is diverse, with world class free museums like UMMA and community theatres like The Purple Rose. Catch a flick at the Michigan Theater, this historic venue ain’t your typical movie theatre. If you’re looking to build your personal collection, stop in the Ann Arbor Art Center, where you can find masterpieces from local up and comers.
Art Gallery:
University of Michigan Museum of Art
525 S State St
734-764-0395 | umma.umich.edu
Runner-up: WSG Gallery
Museum:
University of Michigan Museum of Art
525 S State St
734-764-0395 | umma.umich.edu
Runner-up: University of Michigan Museum of Natural History
Live Theatre:
The Purple Rose Theatre
137 Park St, Chelsea
734-433-7673 | purplerosetheatre.org
Runner-up: The Encore Musical Theatre Company
Theatre Troupe:
Ann Arbor Civic Theatre
322 W Ann St
734-971-0605 | a2ct.org
Runner-up: Young People’s Theater
Dance Company:
Ballet Chelsea
1050 S Main St, Chelsea
734-475-3070 | balletchelsea.org
Runner-up: Footnotes Ballroom Company
Artist:
Christina Burch
Runner-up: David Zinn
Place to Buy Local Art:
Ann Arbor Art Center
117 W Liberty St
734-994-8004 | annarborartcenter.org
Runner-up: Ann Arbor Art Fair
Movie Theater:
Michigan Theater
603 E Liberty St
734-668-8397 | michtheater.org
Runner-Up: Quality 16