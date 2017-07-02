Our art scene is diverse, with world class free museums like UMMA and community theatres like The Purple Rose. Catch a flick at the Michigan Theater, this historic venue ain’t your typical movie theatre. If you’re looking to build your personal collection, stop in the Ann Arbor Art Center, where you can find masterpieces from local up and comers.

Art Gallery:

University of Michigan Museum of Art

525 S State St

734-764-0395 | umma.umich.edu

Runner-up: WSG Gallery

Museum:

University of Michigan Museum of Art

525 S State St

734-764-0395 | umma.umich.edu

Runner-up: University of Michigan Museum of Natural History

Live Theatre:

The Purple Rose Theatre

137 Park St, Chelsea

734-433-7673 | purplerosetheatre.org

Runner-up: The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Theatre Troupe:

Ann Arbor Civic Theatre

322 W Ann St

734-971-0605 | a2ct.org

Runner-up: Young People’s Theater

Dance Company:

Ballet Chelsea

1050 S Main St, Chelsea

734-475-3070 | balletchelsea.org

Runner-up: Footnotes Ballroom Company

Artist:

Christina Burch

Runner-up: David Zinn

Place to Buy Local Art:

Ann Arbor Art Center

117 W Liberty St

734-994-8004 | annarborartcenter.org

Runner-up: Ann Arbor Art Fair

Movie Theater:

Michigan Theater

603 E Liberty St

734-668-8397 | michtheater.org

Runner-Up: Quality 16