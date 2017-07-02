Best of Washtenaw 2017 – Art and Theatre

. June 1, 2017.
BOW17-FEATURE
by 1 Comment

BEST OF WASHTENAW MAIN PAGE

Our art scene is diverse, with world class free museums like UMMA and community theatres like The Purple Rose. Catch a flick at the Michigan Theater, this historic venue ain’t your typical movie theatre. If you’re looking to build your personal collection, stop in the Ann Arbor Art Center, where you can find masterpieces from local up and comers.

Art Gallery:

University of Michigan Museum of Art
525 S State St
734-764-0395 | umma.umich.edu
Runner-up: WSG Gallery

Museum:

University of Michigan Museum of Art
525 S State St
734-764-0395 | umma.umich.edu
Runner-up: University of Michigan Museum of Natural History

Live Theatre:

The Purple Rose Theatre
137 Park St, Chelsea
734-433-7673 | purplerosetheatre.org
Runner-up: The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Theatre Troupe:

Ann Arbor Civic Theatre
322 W Ann St
734-971-0605 | a2ct.org
Runner-up: Young People’s Theater

Dance Company:

Ballet Chelsea
1050 S Main St, Chelsea
734-475-3070 | balletchelsea.org
Runner-up: Footnotes Ballroom Company

Artist:

Christina Burch
Runner-up: David Zinn

Place to Buy Local Art:

Ann Arbor Art Center
117 W Liberty St
734-994-8004 | annarborartcenter.org
Runner-up: Ann Arbor Art Fair

Movie Theater:

Michigan Theater
603 E Liberty St
734-668-8397 | michtheater.org
Runner-Up: Quality 16

BEST OF WASHTENAW MAIN PAGE

  • Connie Cronenwett

    Since when was an art museum (supported by U of M) the same thing as an art gallery (run by local artists)?
    These categories could use some updating!
    From a fan of WSG gallery

Trending

Johnny Winter, performing at the 1970 Ann Arbor Blues Festival Photo: Charlie Auringer

The revival of the legendary Ann Arbor Blues Festival

July 5, 2017

We recently chatted with James Partridge from the Ann Arbor Blues Society about the upcoming revival of the legendary Ann Arbor Blues Festival on August 19

Updates in Washtenaw County business

Biz Buzz: July 2017

July 5, 2017

Updates in Washtenaw County business

biochar_teaser

Charcoal for gardening? The Ann Arbor Center for Independent Living will teach you all about it

July 5, 2017

Biochar, a highly porous form of charcoal that has been enriching gardens for thousands of years, has recently re-emerged as a soil amendment, similar to mulch and compost

auntag

Ann Arbor bookstore owners win 2017 recognition

July 5, 2017

The Kerrytown BookFest has named Robin and Jamie Agnew, owners of Aunt Agatha’s Mystery Bookstore, as the winners of the 2017 Community Book Award