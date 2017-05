The Maidstone Theatre hosts Macabre Masquerade May 26. Dress up in the manner of the Macabre, à la Tim Burton, Edgar Allen Poe or Grimm’s Fairy Tales. Grab a mask and join fellow macabre masters as vampires, dark faeries and sugar skulls. The masquerade is set to the tunes of rock bands Handsome Pete, Metal Horror Show, Sudden Tide and more.

Friday, May 26 | 6pm

$15

Maidstone Theatre, 1425 Ecorse Rd, Ypsilanti

734-483-6899 | facebook.com/maidstonetheatre