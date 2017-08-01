New York Times Best-selling author Rhys Bowen at AADL

Bowen will talk about the latest novel in her Royal Spyness series, On Her Majesty’s Frightfully Secret Service @ 7pm on August 3rd. Currently living in California and Arizona, Bowen, who is also the author of the celebrated Molly Murphy Mysteries, was born in Bath, England and married into a family with historic royal connections. The popular and light-hearted Royal Spyness series, which debuted in 2007, features the funny and sexy heroine Lady Georgie, a penniless relative to Queen Mary in 1930’s Britain who not only boasts the distinction of being 34th in line to the throne, but also periodically (and on the down-low) receives personal spying assignments from the Queen. Her latest adventure involves a murder, blackmail, and a high society house party in Italy where the laughs seem to arrive at the rate of a kilometer a minute.

Aunt Agatha’s presents Rhys Bowen

Thursday, August 3, 7pm

Downtown AADL, 343 S. Fifth Avenue

aadl.org

Free