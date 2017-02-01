Now in “working rehearsals,” the Eastern Michigan University student theatre department is set to premier its February production of Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in The Sun,” February 8. Director, and EMU professor of 25 years, Wallace Bridges encourages members of Washtenaw County to come check out a performance for its universal applicability. “It’s very universal in dealing with the family,” he said, “people can relate to (it) in dealing with the family struggle.”

The play has a special place in Bridges’ heart, one of the reasons he suggested it for performance at Sponberg Theatre. “It was the first play that I ever saw,” he explained. “I saw it on film in secondary school. It clearly demonstrated that an African American actor could be successful. The actors were African American, and it encouraged me to become an actor.”

Wednesday through Sunday, February 8, 9, 10, 11. 7pm

February 11, 12. 2pm

Junior high and high school matinees, February 14, 15. 10am

Recommended for ages 13+

Sponberg Theatre, 124 Quirk Hall, Ypsilanti

734-487-3130 | More Info