How to: be a productive liberal

by Cole Bednarski

Joel Berg will make a stop at Literati Bookstore of Ann Arbor, Monday, April 24, to discuss his new book, America We Need to Talk: A Self-Help Book for the Nation.

Berg describes the politically-charged book as “the world’s first public policy self-help book,” with focus on American citizens as the patients.

“It’s a parody of a self help book,” Berg told Current in a recent interview. “The first chapter: the breakup chapter. Using self help as the analogy, I discuss the things that are wrong with the country… The things that need to be fixed.”

For Berg, giving a discussion of the book in Ann Arbor is particularly important – given that Townies are known to be of liberal persuasion. “Michigan went way off the rails last November so I would say it’s a place that in particular can use that self help,” said Berg. “(The book) challenges liberals to leave their smug comfort zone.”

He believes it is important to “take a good hard look at yourself and see if you are truly communicating with the middle class. Progressives in places like Ann Arbor… these university towns are like islands… if they keep doing things the same way, they are going to lose their states. My message to Ann Arbor, just because you are a progressive, don’t think you are safe.”

Monday, April 24. 7:00pm. Literati Bookstore. 124 E. Washington St. Ann Arbor, 48104. http://www.literatibookstore.com/event/joel-berg-america-we-need-talk