(Get) High (and Make) Art in Ypsi

. May 18, 2017.
It’s safe to estimate the Paint and Pour trend hit its high-water mark earlier this year, providing soccer moms across America the opportunity to gather and drink pinot while attempting to replicate uninspired still life with oil, acrylic and/or watercolor paints. It’s about time the inebriated painting class trend adapts to include cannabis, taking the paint and pour concept to new heights. (There are myriad low-hanging puns to employ here so bear with me.)

The latest sinsemilla-focused iteration lights up the easels next week on May 27 in Ypsi. Hosted by Creative Cannabis, a group responsible for organizing cannabis-infused events promoting holistic wellness practices, this high-brow event aims to help attendees explore consciousness and creativity by pairing cannabis and art. Guided by experienced instructors, the night’s theme, Buddha, offers participants a concept ripe for fresh artistic interpretation.

The class costs $35, which includes a canvas, paint and additional materials. Drinks and snacks will be provided, but this class is BYOB (Bring Your Own Bud), and open to MMMP cardholders only. Expect door prizes ranging from edibles to functional glass for exceptional glassy-eyed attendees channeling their inner Bob Ross into art pieces we wouldn’t mind gifting dad for Father’s Day.

Get more info on the event page here.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

